Patna, December 31: The Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that Omicron infection has started in the state and has asked people to be careful and follow COVID-19 norms.

"At present, Bihar does not have an Omicron test facility. The report comes from Delhi", added the Bihar CM. The CM will hold a meeting with higher officials to review the COVID-19 situation in the state. "We are sitting with the top officials this evening on Omicron cases in Bihar. There will be a meeting on conducting of genome sequencing for Omicron test in Patna", added the CM.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Govt Extends Validity of FCRA Registration of NGOs by Three Months Till March 31.

He added that a lot of work is being done in Bihar for the upliftment of women and society which will also be discussed in today's meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)