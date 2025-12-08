New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Monday, RLSP MP Upendra Kushwaha said that Bihar NDA MPs had called on the Prime Minister to formally convey their gratitude for the alliance's sweeping mandate in the recent Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Kushwaha said, "The Bihar elections were held under the leadership of the Prime Minister and the people of Bihar gave a massive majority to NDA. We, as NDA MPs, are grateful to them; therefore, we have thanked them..."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed 'Vande Mataram' as a "powerful mantra" and slogan that energised and "inspired India's freedom movement" and said that the "government aims to restore its glory for future generations".

Addressing the Lok Sabha on the occasion of Vande Mataram completing 150 years, PM Modi said, "Vande Mataram is a mantra, a slogan which gave energy, inspiration, and showed the path for sacrifice and penance to the freedom movement. It is a matter of pride that we are becoming witnesses to 150 years of Vande Mataram. It is a historic moment."

He noted that the country is currently celebrating several historic milestones, including 75 years of the Constitution, the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Patel and Birsa Munda, and the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party will hold a meeting on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 9:30 AM, according to an official notice issued by the BJP Parliamentary Party office. The meeting will take place at the G.M.C. Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building (PLB).

The notice, signed by Office Secretary Dr. Shiv Shakti Nath Bakshi, has directed all NDA Members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to be present on time. (ANI)

