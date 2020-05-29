India News | Biscuits, Water Pouches Should Be Arranged for Migrant Labourers Travelling in Special Trains: Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 29 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has given instructions to make proper arrangements of biscuits and water pouches for the migrant labourers of Shramik special trains, having stoppage in railway stations in the state.

The Chief Minister gave instructions to District Collectors of Raipur, Bilaspur, Rajnandgaon, Janjgir-Champa and Raigarh.

He said that due to the lockdown, there is no facility of food and water available for migrant labourers at the railway stations, and they are also unable to come out of the train at the railway stations, according to an official release.

Baghel directed the Collectors that the Shramik trains are being operated for migrant labourers in other states to help them return to their home states.

"Hence, they should ensure availability of biscuits and water pouches in sufficient quantity for the passengers of these special trains, which have a stoppage in their district at least in one of the main stations," he said.

"As soon as the train stops at the station, biscuits and water pouches should be distributed to the passengers. District administration officials should supervise the distribution. Biscuits or other food items should be stocked up properly to avoid damage," he further said. (ANI)

