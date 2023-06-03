A screengrab of the video from the spot where the horrific train accident took place. (Photo credits: Twitter/@ANI)

New Delhi, June 3: The BJP has adjourned all its programmes, scheduled for Saturday, related to the Modi government's ninth anniversary in the wake of the tragic train accident in Balasore which has left 233 people dead so far.

Party president J P Nadda posted a tweet to this effect and expressed his pain at the devastating accident. Odisha Train Crash With 233 Deaths One of the Deadliest Accidents in Indian Railways History; Here’s a Look at Other Fatal Train Crashes Since Independence.

It is extremely painful and heartrending, he said, conveying condolences to the families of the victims. The Bharatiya Janata Party has planned to organise a host of programmes across the country between May 30 and June 30 as the government completes nine years in office. Odisha Train Derailment: Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Train Derail Near Bahanaga After Hitting Goods Train; Death Toll Rises to 233, Says Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena (See Pics and Video).

In one of the worst railway disasters in India, at least 233 people were killed and more than 900 injured when three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday.

