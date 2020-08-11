Baghpat (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) A Bharatiya Janata Party functionary was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Sanjay Khokhar, a former district unit president of the BJP, was out for a morning walk when the incident took place, the police said.

Also Read | Janmashtami 2020 | ISKCON Temple in Vrindavan Sealed After 22 People, Including Priests, from The Temple Tested Positive for COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 11, 2020.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a Fist Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the local Chhaprauli police station, according to officials.

Further details were awaited, the police said.

Also Read | Dr Rahat Indori, Popular Urdu Poet, Tested COVID-19 Positive, Admitted to Aurobindo Hospital in Indore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)