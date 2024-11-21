Jaipur, Nov 21 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday attacked the BJP, claiming that it wants to win every election by cheating.

On the Adani group's indictment in the US over alleged bribery and fraud, Yadav said it was a "long battle that will continue".

Referring to the by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav told reporters here, "The BJP wants to win every election by cheating. They adopt some loot tantra in every election."

"Whenever elections are held, the Election Commission tries to ensure that the maximum number of people cast their votes.

"But what happened in Uttar Pradesh? For the first time you must have seen that the police, administration and officials were engaged in ensuring that no voter come out of their home as the BJP knew that it was losing the bypolls," Yadav said.

"The BJP is taking democracy to the lowest level," he added.

The SP had earlier accused the ruling BJP of misusing the administrative machinery to win the Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls "through manipulation".

Voting for the nine assembly seats – Meerapur, Kundarki, Sisamau, Katehari, Phulpur, Majhawan, Ghaziabad, Karhal and Khair, took place on November 20. Counting will be done on November 23.

