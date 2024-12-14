New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in the national capital on Saturday for medical management and investigations.

The hospital authorities have confirmed that the 97-year-old leader is "stable" and under observation.

"LK Advani, former Deputy Prime Minister of India, has been admitted to the ICU of Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals for medical management and investigations. He is under the care of Dr Vinit Suri and is currently stable," Apollo Hospital stated.

Earlier in August this year, he was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in the national capital for a routine follow-up check-up.

The BJP leader was previously admitted to the Apollo Hospital on July 3 and discharged after a brief stay.

This year, Advani had been admitted to AIIMS, where he was released following overnight observation.

He was conferred with the Bharat Ratna by President Droupadi Murmu in March this year.

Born in Karachi (present-day Pakistan) on November 8, 1927, Advani joined the RSS as a Swayamsevak in 1942. He served as the BJP president from 1986 to 1990, 1993 to 1998 and from 2004 to 2005. (ANI)

