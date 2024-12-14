BJP veteran leader Lal Krishna Advani, the former Deputy Prime Minister of India, has been admitted to the ICU of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi. According to Apollo Hospitals, Advani, 96, is receiving medical care and investigations under the supervision of Dr. Vinit Suri, a senior consultant in the neurology department. His condition is currently stable, though the reason for his hospitalization has not been disclosed. Advani was previously admitted to the same hospital earlier this year. LK Advani Health Update: BJP Veteran Leader Lal Krishna Advani Admitted to Apollo Hospital, Condition Stable.

LK Advani Admitted to ICU in Apollo Hospital

LK Advani, former Deputy Prime Minister of India, has been admitted to ICU of Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals for medical management and investigations. He is under the care of Dr Vinit Suri and is currently stable: Apollo Hospitals (file pic) pic.twitter.com/hf6aw1duw0 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)