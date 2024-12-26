Bengaluru, Dec 26 (PTI) BJP MLA Munirathna, who was attacked with an egg on Wednesday, stated in the FIR that no security was provided for him despite receiving threats.

Three people were arrested for throwing an egg at the MLA, which hit his head. The MLA suspects the egg contained acid, as he lost his hair after the attack.

Munirathna lodged a police complaint on Wednesday night based on which the Nandini Layout police registered an FIR for assault and unlawful assembly against 100 to 150 unknown individuals.

The MLA, who was a minister in the BJP government, said in his complaint that he had approached the Governor on October 22 this year and had also met Director General of Police (Intelligence) Hemant Nimbalkar, informing them about the threats to his life and requesting security. However, no bodyguard was provided to him.

Munirathna said that on December 5, two men dressed as lawyers approached him at the civic court and asked him to resign as MLA.

The strangers also accused him of defeating their leader D K Suresh in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, which, according to the MLA, had deeply upset them.

He added that the two men also "threatened" him to attack with 100 to 150 people.

The MLA is facing several cases, including a rape case, and was previously in judicial custody. He was recently released on bail.

