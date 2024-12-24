New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday courted controversy by sharing on X an old clip of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that he said framers of the "constitution" were drunk when they made it.

Several users on X claimed the video was truncated and responded with a longer video, in which Kejriwal is purportedly seen referring to the "constitution" of the Congress and not the country's.

"I found this video of the smiling chief of Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party.. after listening everyone will be able to see the true colours of such an impersonator," Tiwari, the North East Delhi MP, said in a post with the hashtag Dalit_Virodhi AAP.

Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister of Delhi, taking umbrage over Tiwari's post, also shared the longer version of the video on X and said, "Tiwari ji you are an MP, have at least some shame. You are tweeting a lie. Stop behaving like a cheap troll. Maintain the honour of at least the post of MP if not yourself."

Tiwari responded to Sisodia with another post, advising him to maintain dignity in a debate.

He said, "...you can run away to avoid the questions of the people of Patparganj, but we will not let you run away from here."

Sisodia who represented the Patparganj constituency thrice since 2013, is going to contest from the Jangpura constituency in the Assembly elections due in February next year.

In the video Tiwari shared, Kejriwal is heard saying that he read the constitutions of all parties and Congress' constitution said no party worker will consume alcohol.

He follows it up by saying, "Somebody said 'whoever wrote the constitution would have written the constitution after drinking liquor.'"

