Kling AI unveiled its next-gen AI video generator, Kling 2.0, with new features and updates over Kling 1.6. The Chinese company showcased Kling 2.0 during the global launch, which was live-streamed on X and YouTube. The new Kling AI video generator offers higher fidelity, prompt adherence, high-quality cinematic videos, visual aesthetics and more. The Kling AI 2.0 Global Launch event also highlighted that the Kling 2.0 could handle different types of prompts. Microsoft Edge New Feature: Tech Giant Launches Free Copilot Vision To Summarise Web Content on Its Browser, Assist With Job Interviews and More.

Kling AI 2.0 Global Launch Live Streaming on X

Kling AI 2.0 Global Launch Live Streaming on YouTube

