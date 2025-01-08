New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): BJP National President JP Nadda will hold a crucial Delhi election management meeting tomorrow, January 9, at the Delhi BJP office, party sources told ANI.

The key organisational meeting, expected to start around 10:30 am, aims to review Delhi election preparations ahead of the polls.

Approximately 30-32 committees, formed to oversee various aspects of the Delhi election, such as booth management, social media, advertisements, etc., will provide feedback during the meeting.

The BJP is gearing up to contest the election, and JP Nadda will offer guidance on the way forward. In the first half of the meeting, JP Nadda will meet with Delhi BJP core group members, followed by a meeting with the Delhi BJP election management committees, according to sources.

The Delhi BJP election management committees regularly convene at intervals, with BJP Delhi Chief Virendra Sachdeva leading the review meetings. With the Delhi polls approaching, JP Nadda will review progress and share the success mantra with the members.

Delhi assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The last date of filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

Incumbent AAP, which won the previous two terms with massive margins--67 and 62 out of 70 seats--is facing a stiff two-pronged challenge against BJP and the Congress and will be seeking a fourth term by showcasing its 'performance' in the areas of education and health as well as the plethora of welfare schemes. (ANI)

