Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 15 (ANI): Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday took a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that it was because of Rahul Gandhi that BJP was talking about the Constitution. He said that PM Modi's "only" agenda was to criticise Congress in the name of the Constitution.

The nation expected a reply from the Prime Minister on issues like Manipur, Adani (indictment) issue, and ongoing Sambhal violence, Venugopal added.

"It was a clear repetition of his earlier speeches. The nation expected a reply from the PM on Manipur, about the Adani issue, and the Sambhal violence. The entire country is disappointed. His repeated and only agenda is to blast the Congress party in the name of the constitution. Everybody knows what was the stand of RSS on the constitution... The credit has to go to Rahul Gandhi, it is because of him that BJP is talking about the constitution," Congress General Secretary Venugopal told ANI.

"One nation one election is not at all practical in this country... We cannot accept it," he added.Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday criticised Congress on the lines of recent remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

He accused the Congress of "diluting" the provisions of the Constitution to suit its interests. The important provisions of the constitution were amended to suit and protect the Congress family, the Union Minister added.

"PM Modi has very eloquently explained that over the last 75 years and during the close to six decades of Congress rule, how provisions of the Constitution were diluted, amended and changed to suit the Congress interests, basically the family which is known as the first family of the Congress party. The important provisions of the constitution were amended to suit and protect the Congress family. That is what the PM has said and it is something on which the PM has not given his opinion, he has stated the fact," Rijiju told ANI.

Earlier, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress, accusing it of constantly disrespecting the Constitution and presented eleven pledges for India's bright future, noting that the government and people should follow their duties and the country's politics should be free of "parivarvad."

Responding to a two-day discussion in Lok Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution, PM Modi made repeated reference to the Nehru-Gandhi family, accusing every generation of its leaders of disrespecting the Constitution.

"Congress has continuously disrespected the Constitution. It has made attempts to reduce its importance. History of Congress is full of such examples," he said.

He took the "biggest jumla" jibe at Congress over its 'Garibi Hatao' slogan and said his government's mission is to free the poor from their difficulties. (ANI)

