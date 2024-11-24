Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Following the landslide victory of the Mahayuti alliance in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, BJP's winning candidate from the Savner Assembly seat Ashishrao Deshmukh said that the party workers and MLAs are in favour of making Devendra Fadnavis the Chief Minister.

Deshmukh said, "The people of Maharashtra have decided to stand with BJP and Mahayuti. We have got unprecedented results in the state. Our aim would be to come up to the expectations of the people and to make Maharashtra the number one state in the next five years. The parliamentary board will decide the CM's face. If we talk about the workers of BJP and MLAs they are in favour of making Devendra Fadnavis the Chief Minister. We expect the CM face to be from BJP."

He said that the decision to select CM would be taken by PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda and the parliamentary board after keeping incumbent CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Ajit Pawar in the loop.

"Workers of every party want to see their leader as CM. If the MLAs of BJP are in majority in the alliance, there is a big role of BJP workers in the victory of Shiv Sena and NCP candidates. We are hopeful that the CM face would be from BJP so that the state can progress under double engine government," he said.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance won the Maharashtra assembly poll . The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance registered a smashing victory, carrying its allies--Shiv Sena and NCP--with its momentum.

The BJP has won 132 seats; Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has won 57 seats, and the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, won 41 seats. The state has 288 assembly seats.

In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a rude jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray winning 20 seats, Congress securing 16, and NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar managed just 10 seats.

The BJP saw a fabulous strike rate with the party winning 133 of the 148 seats it contested in Maharashtra. The party's allies Shiv Sena and NCP also have a very good strike rate. The assembly elections in Maharashtra were held on November 20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined celebrations at BJP headquarters following the party-led Mahayuti's landslide victory in Maharashtra assembly elections and said the people of the state have defeated "negative and parivarvad politics." (ANI)

