Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): Reacting over the violence in Parbhani city, BJP leader Amar Sable has criticised the Maha Vikas Agadhi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for allegedly setting up a narrative against the Constitution.

The violence took place in Parbhani city of the state on Wednesday over the alleged vandalising of a replica of the Constitution.

"This country will run on the Constitution.PM Modi, Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis have that goal too. But the opposition, MVA, has set up a narrative against the Constitution, that is why there is unrest now in Parbhani," Sable told ANI on Wednesday.

He further added that whenever Fadnavis takes oath as the state's CM, there has been efforts to fuel unrest in the state, "There has been a mockery of the Constitution, the narrative set by the opposition is one of the reasons for this unrest. Second reason is when whenever Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra's Chief Minister, then fomenting unrest between communities has been done. We have seen this before too," he added.

He further mentioned the upcoming program at Bhima Koregaon on January 1, and said that opposition has fuelled unrest keeping that program in mind.

"There is going to be a big program at Bhima Koregaon, and keeping that in mind, there has been unrest fuelled on by the Opposition. But the people of Maharashtra will reply befittingly. I implore the people to maintain peace despite what is happening," the BJP leader said.

He further hit out at the Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi too.

"If Rahul Gandhi sees the cover of the copy of the Constitution, then he will see that the colour (red) is maobadi's colour. But the constitution written by Babasaheb Ambedkar has a golden colour to it, and the back of it is blue," Sable said.

Parbhani District Magistrate Raghunath Khandu Gawade urged people to maintain peace.

"The police administration is on the road. We have the situation under control; we have called in additional police. So on this, I appeal to everyone through you to maintain peace and tranquillity," he said. (ANI)

