New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): BJP leader Tarun Chugh sharply criticized Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, accusing him of spreading falsehoods about the Yamuna River's condition and making baseless claims that have "instilled fear" among the residents of Delhi.

Chugh stated, "By telling such a big lie, Arvind Kejriwal insulted Haryana's people, as well as India's federal system... It is a baseless and fact-less statement that has instilled fear in the people of Delhi... What did he do for Yamuna in 11 years? What happened to the 'Sip and Dip Yojna'?... He himself said that if I won't consume the water of Yamuna in 2025, don't vote for me and now people are on his words..."

Also Read | What Is 'Joint Taxation'? How Couples Will Benefit From 'Joint Taxation' Proposed by ICAI? All You Need To Know Ahead of Union Budget 2025-26.

He further accused Kejriwal's administration of failing to address the city's water crisis over the past decade. Chugh's remarks came amid growing concerns over the state of the Yamuna river in Delhi.

Turning to a separate issue, Chugh also criticized AAP for allegedly misusing resources from Punjab to fund their Delhi campaign. Referring to the recent seizure of a vehicle containing alcohol, cash, and AAP campaign materials near Delhi's Punjab Bhawan, he remarked, "Looting Punjab's resources, AAP is using it in Delhi... Punjab has been trapped in debt, sometimes through mining mafia, sometimes through liquor mafia... Many officials of Punjab are working unofficially in Delhi. Punjab is under the debt of 4 lakh crores..."

Also Read | Powai Shocker: Man Blackmails Businessman Friend in Mumbai, Demands INR 80 Lakh and Sexual Favours From His Wife; Case Registered.

Chugh also challenged AAP spokesperson Sanjay Singh, asking, "Sanjay Singh should tell how Punjab's car enters Delhi with money. Who is in power in Punjab?"

Concluding his statement, Chugh accused the Delhi government of wasting 11 years without making substantial progress in the city, adding, "They wasted 11 years of Delhi raising questions and didn't do a single work..."

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the New Delhi assembly constituency Parvesh Verma took a dig at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging it of 'threatening' people for votes ahead of February 5 assembly polls.

Verma also targeted AAP over a vehicle seized from outside Delhi's Punjab Bhawan allegedly with alcohol, cash, and AAP campaign material.

Demanding an investigation into such vehicles, he said, "I have filed a complaint with the Delhi Police and Election Commission to take prompt action over this. All such vehicles, especially those moving in the New Delhi assembly constituency, should be checked. The criminal record of the occupants of these vehicles should also be checked." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)