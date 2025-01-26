Jabalpur, Jan 26 (PTI) A blaze broke out in a row of wholesale firecracker shops in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city on Sunday evening, an official said.

The official said no casualties were reported in the fire that erupted in the Kathonda area.

Also Read | Jobs Coming: India's Tourism Industry To Generate 24 Million Talent Opportunities in Tier 2, Tier 3 Markets by 2033 With 7.1% GDP Growth in Sector, Says WTTC.

District collector Deepak Saxena said they had initially received information about the fire in four shops, and it is almost under control.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that there were no casualties or injuries as people were brought out safely.

Also Read | Surat: History Sheeter Tries To Run Over Police Personnel for Intercepting His Vehicle at Checkpoint in Athwalines Area, Arrested (Watch Video).

Since it was a wholesale market, shops were segregated, and other security arrangements were in place, Saxena said.

State Minister Rakesh Singh, who reached the spot, said only five shops were gutted in the blaze, and other shops were protected.

He said the administration took steps at the appropriate time and protected the area, and the fire was fuly controlled.

The minister said fire tenders would be pressed into service at night, but the situation was under control.

Jabalpur Municipal Corporation's fire officer Kushagra Thakur, however, said the blaze had spread to other shops and all fire tenders were at the spot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)