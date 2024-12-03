New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): The Book 'English Poetry from Bihar' edited by Prof. Ram Bhagwan Singh, was launched at the Press Club of India, New Delhi on Sunday, December 1 in the presence of Amod Kanth, former IPS and founder of NGO Prayas, Sudhansu Ranjan.

Former Additional Director General Doordarshan and Aakashvani, Prof R.K. Dhawan, former Professor of English, University of Delhi, Dr. Prerna Sinha, Associate Professor, University of Delhi, Dr. Birbal Jha and poet, artist and diplomat Abhay K.

The book features 22 poets from Bihar who wrote or wrote in English, starting with Avadh Bihari Lall (1866-1921) and continuing with contemporary poets such as Tabish Khair and Abhay K.

Other poets featured in the anthology include Gurudas Mukherjee, Umeshwar Prasad, Amarendra Kumar, R.K. Singh, Prabhat Kumar Singh, Ravi Nandan Sinha, Pashupati Jha, Kumar Vinod Chaudhary, Anil K. Prasad, Punita Jha, Vijoy Mishra, Chhote Lal Khatri, Samar Pratap Singh, Kalpana Singh-Chitnis, Binod Mishra, Sumirasko, Bhaskaranand Jha Bhaskar, Surabhi Sonam and Agranee Shree.

Speaking at the book launch poet Abhay K. whose nine poems including 'Nalanda' feature in this anthology, said --"I am delighted to see that a book on 'English poetry from Bihar' has come after the publication of The Book of Bihari Literature, which has generated a great interest in literature from Bihar. This timely book documents the poets from Bihar who chose to write in English and would be a valuable edition to any library."

Ram Bhagwan Singh (b. 1941), a Professor of English retired from Ranchi University in 2001. He is a bilingual writer, translator, critic and reviewer. He writes a weekly column in Educational News, an online journal. (ANI)

