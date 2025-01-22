In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, one person was injured in a firing incident which occurred in Naigaon East today, January 22. According to news agency IANS, the firing incident reportedly took place due to a personal dispute in Naigaon. The injured was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Soon after the incident came to light, a team from the Crime Branch and local police were dispatched to the spot for investigation. Thane Shocker: Dance Teacher Booked for Thrashing 6-Year-Old Girl Student With Metal Scale at Private School in Maharashtra.

Firing Reported in Naigaon, One Injured

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A firing incident occurred in Naigaon East, reportedly due to a personal dispute. One person was injured and hospitalized. A team from the Crime Branch and local police has been dispatched to the site for investigation pic.twitter.com/aiwfTSmdDi — IANS (@ians_india) January 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)