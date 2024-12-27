Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 27 (ANI): In a visit to KIMS Hospital today, BRS MLA T Harish Rao met with Sritej, a victim of the Sandhya Theatre incident , and provided an update on his condition.

"Sri Tej is recovering well and responding to medical treatment," Rao said.

He described the Sandhya Theatre incident as "unfortunate" and expressed concern over the delayed response from some political leaders.

"The CM and Minister commented on the Sandhya Theatre issue after 10 days in the assembly," he noted, referring to the slow official reaction.

Rao also took a jibe at at the state government particularly CM Revanth Reddy.

"Why did Revanth Reddy and his cabinet not visit the families of the children who died in Gurukuls?" he questioned, accusing them of ignoring tragedies that happened within their own purview.

Meanwhile, Allu Aravind, film producer and father of 'Pushpa 2' actor Allu Arjun, has announced financial support of Rs 2 crores for Sri Tej, the victim of the Sandhya Theatre tragedy and the son of Revathi, who lost her life in the incident and the victim's family.

After meeting the child injured in the Sandhya Theatre incident during the premier show of 'Pushpa 2', Allu Aravind told the media, "...After speaking to the doctors, we are very happy to know that the boy is recovering... and all the days he has been on ventilator and ventilator has been removed and he is breathing himself and doctors are very positive about his recovery..."

He added, "To support the family and the boy after coming out... for his future, all this we thought we should support him with an amount of Rs 2 crores-Rs one crore has been given by Allu Arjun and Rs 50 lakhs given by the producers and 50 lakhs by the director. This amount is being handed over to Dil Raju, Chairman of Telangana Film Development Corporation..."

Dil Raju visited KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad, Hyderabad, to meet Sri Tej's family. Speaking to ANI, he revealed that he had earlier met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to discuss providing support to Sri Tej's family, ensuring that both the film industry and government would extend all necessary assistance. (ANI)

