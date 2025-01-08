By Ujjwal Roy

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], January 8 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified surveillance along the unfinished stretches of the India-Bangladesh border to prevent illegal infiltration, smuggling, and human trafficking amid ongoing instability in Bangladesh.

The BSF South Bengal Frontier, tasked with safeguarding the India-Bangladesh border, remains committed to its responsibilities.

Speaking to ANI, DIG (PRO) of the South Bengal Frontier, Nilotpal Kumar Pandey, praised the dedication of the BSF personnel. "Our jawans know their duty and are performing it with full commitment. We understand our responsibility and are committed to it," he said.

Bangladeshi nationals are reportedly trying to infiltrate through the incomplete sections of the border.

In areas like BOP Jayantipur, Betna, and Petrapole, single-row fencing has been partially completed, and BSF personnel remain deployed around the clock to prevent infiltration and illegal activities.

"The finishing work has not been completed yet, but our soldiers remain deployed on the border 24 hours a day to prevent all types of infiltration, smuggling and human trafficking," Pandey said.

Advanced surveillance systems, including intruder alarms and modern cameras, are being used in sensitive areas like the Electronically Surveillance Vulnerable Passage (ESVP) near Jayantipur.

The DIG also noted the positive changes in interaction between BSF personnel and local villagers in the region.

Villagers near the Jayantipur border post expressed concerns about stricter security measures.

"We are facing difficulties as they have increased the checking. BSF jawans are on duty. The gate opens at 6 am and closes at 9 pm," a local said.

To ensure peace, BSF personnel rely on non-lethal weapons like Pump Action Guns (PAGs) instead of lethal weapons.

In sensitive regions like BOP Hakimpur and BOP Tarali 1 in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, the Sonai River, which separates India from Bangladesh, poses major security challenges.

The river, less than 100 meters wide in some places, is covered with water hyacinth, complicating patrolling efforts. Intruders often use ropes underwater to cross into India.

Land acquisition issues near riverside villages have delayed the completion of border fencing.

Despite these challenges, BSF personnel remain on duty for 24x7.

According to officials, seasonal challenges, such as fog and heavy rainfall during the monsoon and winter, make monitoring even more difficult. However, the BSF has installed CCTV cameras and deployed advanced sensors to detect attempts to cross the border.

Despite limited cooperation from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and disturbances in some areas, the BSF has successfully curtailed smuggling and infiltration using a combination of manpower, technology, and resources, they said. (ANI)

