Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], January 14 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya on Tuesday apprehended a man allegedly involved in illegal wildlife trade.

"The individual was found in possession of ivory/elephant tusks, which were intended to be smuggled into Bangladesh," BSF PRO said in a statement.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) BSF Meghalaya said in a statement, "On 12th January 2025, acting on specific intelligence, the vigilant troops of the 1st Battalion, BSF Meghalaya, successfully apprehended an Indian national involved in illegal wildlife trade."

"The seized items have been handed over to the District Forest Office, Baghmara, for further legal action and investigation," the PRO added.

The BSF remains committed to strengthening its efforts in curbing wildlife trafficking and cross-border smuggling in the region. The BSF continues to be resolute in its mission to safeguard India's borders and combat illegal activities, including infiltration and smuggling, the PRO added. (ANI)

