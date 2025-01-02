Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 2 (ANI): In its ongoing efforts to combat illegal drone intrusions from Pakistan, the Border Security Force troops achieved significant success in two separate operations.

The official handle of BSF Punjab posted on X, "In the first operation, BSF troops recovered one packet of heroin weighing 512 grams from Village Bhagatana, District Gurdaspur. This consignment was dropped by a Pakistani drone."

Also Read | Karnataka Cabinet Approves Creation of Separate Corporation for Dharwad, Increases KSRTC Bus Fares by 15%, Says State Minister HK Patil (Watch Video).

"In the second operation, BSF troops intercepted and neutralized a Pakistani drone attempting to cross the border. The recovered drone was identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic," it said.

As per the BSF, these operations underscore its unwavering commitment to preventing smuggling through drones from across the border and ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

Also Read | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 1,675 Flats for EWS Families at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar Area; Beneficiaries Excited and Joyous.

Earlier on Wednesday, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stationed at the frontier shared a heartfelt message with the nation, assuring citizens of their safety while extending warm New Year greetings.

Describing the BSF and the country as their family, the personnel expressed pride in safeguarding the borders and serving the nation.

Speaking to ANI, a BSF personnel said, "I like to tell the countrymen they are safe at their homes as we guard the border. I extend New Year greetings to the entire country. BSF and the country are my family, and I am happy to serve here."

To ensure heightened security on New Year's Eve, the BSF has increased its vigilance along the international border.

According to BSF, several terrorists operating along the range of Pakistan are believed to be active in Jammu and Kashmir, making the need for steadfast vigilance even more critical. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)