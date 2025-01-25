Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 25 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone and one packet of heroin, along the International border in Punjab's Amritsar on Friday.

"At about 01:40 pm, BSF troops recovered 01 DJI Air 3 S drone along with one packet of suspected heroin (Gross weight: 559 grams) from a farming field adjacent to Village Kakkar, district Amritsar," a press release stated.

Earlier on Wednesday, BSF recovered two drones in two separate incidents from the border area of Amritsar and Fazilka district of Punjab.

"Today, acting on information provided by the BSF Intelligence Wing, vigilant BSF troops recovered 02 drones in two different incidents from the border area of Amritsar and Fazilka district," the BSF stated.

On the same day, BSF also recovered four pistols dropped by a Pakistani drone in Amritsar's Rajatal village.

"Acting on specific intelligence inputs, BSF troops, in collaboration with Punjab Police, successfully recovered a large packet weighing over 5 kg from Village Rajatal in District Amritsar. The packet, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a hook attached, was dropped by a Pakistani drone. Upon opening, the packet was found to contain 4 Zigana pistols and seven magazines, making it a significant recovery," the BSF said.

On Tuesday, BSF apprehended two drug smugglers and recovered one packet containing 530 grams of heroin from them in Amritsar district.

"Based on specific intelligence, BSF troops, in collaboration with Punjab Police, laid a well-planned ambush in Village Atalgarh, under PS Gharinda, District Amritsar. The ambush team observed two individuals searching for a narcotics consignment dropped by a Pakistani drone. As the suspects picked up the consignment, BSF troops immediately chased them. During the pursuit, the smugglers threw away the packet. The troops successfully apprehended both smugglers and recovered the packet containing 530 grams of heroin," BSF said on X. (ANI)

