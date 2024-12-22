Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 22 (ANI): Budgam Police has attached properties worth Rs 1.28 crore in four separate cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the district as per an official release.

The Budgam Police Station attached the residential house, vehicles including Mahindra Scorpio, Mini Truck and Ashoka Leyland worth Rs 45.5 lakh belongs to Muhammad Yaseen Dar, a resident of Sholipora Budgam involved in case FIR Nos. 302/2020 U/S 8/15 of NDPS Act of Police Station Budgam and 134/2021 U/S 8/15 of NDPS Act of Police Station Khansahib.

Similarly, the Chadoora Police Station attached land measuring situated at Moza Nowgam of district Srinagar, a residential house situated at Nowgam Srinagar worth Rs 63.7 lakh belonging to Muhammad Ayoub Beigh resident of Nowhar Chadoora involved in case FIR No. 47/2024 U/S 8/15 of NDPS Act of Police Station Chadoora.

In a separate operation, the Magam Police Station attached a two-wheeler scooty and a double storied residential house situated at Badran Magam worth Rs 18.84 lakh belonging to Irfan Ahmad Lone, a resident of Badran Magam involved in case FIR No. 120/2024 U/S 8/21 of NDPS Act and 121(1) BNS of Police Station Magam.

The attachment of the property sent a strong message to those engaged in the illegal drug trade, that such activities would not be tolerated.

Budgam Police has reiterated their commitment of eradicating the drug menace and have urged the public to come forward with any information about drug trafficking or related activities. (ANI)

