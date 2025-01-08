New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Tuhin Kanta Pandey has been appointed the new revenue secretary as part of a top-level bureaucratic rejig effected in two key departments under the finance ministry on Wednesday.

Pandey, who is also the finance secretary, is currently secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

Also Read | Tirupati Stampede: 4 Devotees Waiting for Vaikunta Dwara Sarva Darshan Tokens Die in Stampede, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Expresses Grief (Watch Videos).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Pandey's appointment as the revenue secretary in place of Arunish Chawla, a personnel ministry order said.

Chawla has been appointed the DIPAM secretary in place of Pandey, it said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Fire: 2 Sisters Charred to Death, Baby Injured After Blaze Erupts in Hut in Damoh District.

He will also hold additional charge of the post of secretary of the Department of Public Enterprises, Ministry of Finance and Secretary, Ministry of Culture till the appointment of a regular incumbent, the order said.

Chawla, a 1992 batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Bihar cadre, was appointed as the revenue secretary on December 25 last year.

He was then working as the secretary of the Department of Pharmaceuticals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)