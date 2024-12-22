Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) The bonnet of a moving car caught fire in Kandivali area of Mumbai on Sunday night, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident which occurred in front of a college in Thakur village, an official said.

Residents of the area doused the blaze using water from their houses.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Details like how many persons were travelling in the car and the cause of the fire are not available.

