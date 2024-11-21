Cachar (Assam) [India], November 21 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at the residence of an accused, Tanay Deb, at Silchar in Assam's district, as part of its ongoing investigation into a financial scam. The operation led to the recovery of incriminating devices and documents.

The CBI took over the investigation at the request of the Assam Government. The case, initially registered as FIR No. 288/2024 at Paltan Bazar Police Station on August 21, involves allegations of defrauding investors through irregular deposit schemes.

The complaint alleged a massive financial scam orchestrated by an organization named D B Stock Consultancy. The organization, owned by the accused Deepankar Barman along with Monalisa Das and 7-8 employees, is accused of defrauding numerous investor clients across India.

On November 18, the CBI filed a chargesheet against Monalisa Das in connection with the case.

In another related case, the Special Judge for CBI Cases in Guwahati rejected the bail application of accused Sumi Bora on November 19.

The investigation into these cases is ongoing. (ANI)

