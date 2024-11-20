New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation into an alleged Bitcoin-based Ponzi "scam" and has filed a First Information Report (FIR), sources said.

The FIR names Amit Bhardwaj, Ajay Bhardwaj, and others as the accused in the case.

According to sources, the accused persons allegedly collected 80,000 bitcoins and diverted the funds worth Rs 6,606 crore through nine overseas firms to purchase properties abroad.

The agency has also summoned Gaurav Mehta to join the investigation, sources said.

Earlier, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) apprehended Simpy Bhardwaj, also known as Simpy Gaur last year in connection with the ongoing investigation related to the Gain Bitcoin Ponzi scheme.

The arrest was made under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The ED's investigation was initiated based on multiple FIRs filed by Maharashtra Police and Delhi Police against M/s Variable Tech Pte Ltd, Amit Bhardwaj, Ajay Bhardwaj, Vivek Bhardwaj, Simpy Bhardwaj, Mahender Bhardwaj, and several MLM agents.

The allegations suggest that they collected approximately Rs 6600 crore in Bitcoin from the public, posing as a lucrative investment opportunity.

The probe revealed that Simpy Bhardwaj, along with her husband Ajay Bhardwaj and MLM agents, played a pivotal role in enticing unsuspecting investors with promises of significant returns on their investments.

The investigation further exposed their involvement in defrauding the public through deceptive means.

Notably, the proceeds of this fraudulent activity were funnelled into various overseas companies, and utilized for acquiring properties abroad.

The ED's relentless investigation has already led to the attachment of properties worth Rs 69 Crore in connection with the Gain Bitcoin Ponzi scheme. (ANI)

