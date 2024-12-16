Medininagar, Dec 16 (PTI) Jharkhand's Agriculture Minister Neha Shilpi Tirkey on Monday said central schemes should not be implemented "blindly" in the state before the challenges that may arise during their execution were resolved.

Citing an example, Tirkey claimed digitisation of land records was not in the best interest of Jharkhand and she had discussed the issue with Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

She said she had opposed it in the assembly as well, particularly regarding its implementation in scheduled areas.

"The land records documents (khatiyan) are in very poor condition, and this leads to various social problems," she told reporters.

"Despite the digitisation of land records, several persons are yet to receive receipts, which has created further complications," she added.

During her visit to Palamu, Tirkey chaired meetings with officers and directed them to focus on schemes for small farmers.

She asked them to conduct field inspections twice a week to monitor the schemes and ensure that seeds provided by the government for various crops must reach farmers.

Tirkey said there should be an arrangement for issuing offline land receipts, reiterating her opposition to the digitisation of records, stating that it was causing unnecessary trouble for farmers.

"Farmers are unable to avail benefits of various schemes due to this. I am against this scheme," she said.

