Centre Forms 3 Teams to Inspect COVID-19 Hospitals in Delhi, Suggest Measures for Improvement

New Delhi, June 15: The central government on Monday constituted three teams of experts to inspect COVID care facilities and patient care services in the national capital and suggest measures to improve them.

The teams have been directed to submit their report to the Secretary of the Union Health Ministry and the Delhi Chief Secretary by Wednesday.

The teams will have four doctors each, drawn from the AIIMS, Director General of Health Service (DGHS), Delhi government, and municipal corporations/council.

"The teams will inspect the dedicated COVID hospitals in Delhi and suggest specific measures for betterment of facilities and patient care services," according to an order issued by the health department of the Delhi government.

It will help in efficient and timely decision making, the order said. The doctors from AIIMS and DGHS are empowered to co-opt other doctors from their institute and organisation to assist them.

The national capital has been witnessing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases since the government eased lockdown restrictions.

According to the Delhi government's estimates, the national capital is likely to record around 5 lakh cases by July end and one lakh beds will be needed for COVID-19 patients. On Monday, Delhi recorded 1,647 fresh cases, taking the infection tally to 42,829 while the death toll mounted to 1,400.

