New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): The Central Government on Monday notified the appointment of new Chief Justices for two High Courts - Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Justice G. Narendar has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, while Justice GS Sandhawalia will serve as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

On September 24, 2024, the Supreme Court Collegium proposed the appointment of Justice Narendar G, currently serving as a Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court. The appointment is set to take effect from the date the incumbent Chief Justice retires.

Justice Narendar G was appointed as a Judge of the Karnataka High Court on January 2, 2015. He was later transferred to the Andhra Pradesh High Court on October 30, 2023, where he has been serving since.

He is the senior-most judge in his parent High Court and belongs to the Other Backward Class. Prior to his judicial elevation, he practiced law at the Karnataka High Court.

Initially, Justice GS Sandhawalia, a Judge of the Punjab & Haryana High Court, was recommended to become the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. However, on September 17, the Supreme Court Collegium revised its recommendation and instead proposed Justice Suresh Kumar Kait for the position.

Additionally, Justice Sandhawalia was later proposed to be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, with the appointment set to take place after October 18, 2024. (ANI)

