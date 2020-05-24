India News | C'garh COVID-19 Cases Rise by 36 to 252

Raipur, May 24 (PTI) With 36 more people, mostly migrant workers returning from other states, testing positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, the case count in the state has risen to 252, a Health official said.

A total of 19 new cases were reported from Bilaspur district, six from Balrampur, four from Balodabazar and two from Koriya while one each from Surguja, Mungeli, Bemetara, Gariaband and Raigarh districts, the official said.

Most of these patients are migrant labourers who recently returned to their home districts from different states and were staying in quarantine centres, he said.

"A six-year-old boy, whose parents were earlier tested positive for the viral infection, is among the new cases from Bilaspur," he said.

The boy had recently returned along with his parents, who were migrant labourers, to his native village from another state, he said.

Earlier in the day, two COVID-19 patients were discharged from the Covid Hospital in Bilaspur and another from Medical College Hospital Ambikapur following their recovery, he said.

With the new cases, the COVID-19 count in the state has gone up to 252. Of them, 185 are active cases while 67 patients have recovered so far, he said, adding that no COVID-19 fatality was reported so far.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 252, new cases 36, deaths 0, discharged 67, active cases 185, people tested so far 52,878.

