Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], January 7 (ANI): Following the inauguration of Cherlapalli Railway Terminal, Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the terminal would play a big role in the development of Telangana.

G Kishan Reddy said, "The Cherlapalli Railway Terminal has been inaugurated and it will play a big role in the development of Telangana. The traffic inside cities like Hyderabad will be reduced. There is no need to come to Hyderabad. Passengers can get down from the train and travel to their villages from the outskirts. I thank PM Modi and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw."

Also Read | ‘Narrow Mindset’: Farooq Abdullah Slams Ramesh Bidhuri’s Remarks on Atishi, Priyanka Gandhi.

Union Minister V Somanna said that the Cherlapalli Railway Terminal is iconic and Railways has put a lot of effort into it.

Telangana Minister D Sridhar Babu said, "This will prove to be one of the tools for the economic growth engine and trying to modernise the railway stations is one of the good ideas which the central government has taken and we request the central government to take up the new railway lines."

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 33 Lakh Users From 183 Countries Visit Official Website of Mahakumbh https://kumbh.gov.in.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed optimism about the future of high-speed rail transport in India, stating that the first bullet train will soon be operational in the country.

While virtually laying the foundation stone and inaugurating multiple railway projects for Telangana, Odisha, and Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi spoke about the new sleeper version of the Vande Bharat train, which he claims successfully ran at a speed of 180 km/h during trials. The Prime Minister noted that such advancements in India's railway system are not only a source of pride for him but for the entire nation.

Charlapalli New Terminal Station in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana has been developed as a new coaching terminal along with the provision of a second entry with a cost of around Rs 413 crore.

This environmentally friendly terminal, having good passenger amenities, will ease congestion on the existing coaching terminals in the city, like Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Kacheguda. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)