Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Two jawans were injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals in the Abujhmadh jungle on the Kanker-Narayanpur border, Kanker Superintendent of Police (SP) Indira Kalyan Elesela said on Saturday.

"During a joint operation by the STF and BSF today, two jawans were injured and have been shifted to Raipur. Their condition is currently stable. Five Naxalites have been killed, and their bodies have been recovered. Communication is intermittent at present, so the situation remains unclear. The operation is still ongoing, and the numbers may increase," SP Indira Kalyan Elesela told ANI.

Earlier in the day, five Naxalites were killed, and a large cache of weapons was recovered during an ongoing exchange of fire between security forces and Naxals in the Abujhmadh jungle on the Kanker-Narayanpur border in Chhattisgarh.

IG Bastar P Sundarraj said, "So far, the bodies of five Naxalites have been recovered, along with a large quantity of weapons. The search operation is continuing. Two jawans were injured in the encounter but are out of danger. Necessary arrangements are being made for their better treatment. The exchange of fire is still underway."

According to Chhattisgarh Police, security forces initiated a search operation on Friday night. This is a significant operation aimed at neutralising the Naxals in the Bastar district.

Previously, on November 9, the bodies of three Naxals, including a platoon commander with a bounty of Rs 8 lakh, were recovered following an encounter in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, a senior police official said. (ANI)

