Patna (Bihar) [India], January 18 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Arun Bharti on Saturday said that his party chief Chirag Paswan raised the concerns of the Muslim community regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. His reaction comes as the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Bill is meeting various stakeholders in Bihar today.

"When the bill was brought in Parliament, our president Chirag Paswan raised the concerns of the Muslim community," Arun Bharti told ANI.

"The JPC is going to every place in the country and meeting the Muslim community and listening to their concerns. In this sequence, the committee members have come to Bihar to whom we have also given the names of enlightened people," he added.

Meanwhile, the JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal said on Saturday that they have very little time to submit their report as the budget session will get underway on January 31.

Speaking to ANI, Pal emphasized that they are touring the country to make a comprehensive report.

"I have arrived in Bihar, and this is important. We will be holding meetings with the Waqf Board, stakeholders, delegations, and the Minority Commission here because we need to submit our report during this budget session. The session will begin on January 31, so we don't have much time left. We are touring the country to make a comprehensive report," he said.

"In Kerala, someone declared an old church as Waqf property, and now there are claims over the Kumbh land as well. This amendment was introduced specifically to address such disputes. If the government had wanted, it could have passed this amendment in both houses, but attention was given to ensuring transparency and providing a comprehensive report on the matter," Jagdambika Pal added.

The JPC Chairman also mentioned that so far, 34 meetings have been held in Delhi, and they have met with around 204 different delegations and stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the budget session of Parliament will commence on January 31 and continue till April 4 with the union budget to be presented on February 1.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is expected to submit its report during the budget session. The term of the committee was extended during the winter session of Parliament.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to address these challenges by introducing reforms such as digitisation, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties. The JPC is conducting extensive consultations with government officials, legal experts, Waqf Board members, and community representatives from various states and Union Territories to ensure a comprehensive overhaul of the legislation. (ANI)

