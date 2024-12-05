New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Thursday administered oath of office to Delhi High Court Chief Justice Manmohan as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Justice Manmohan was administered oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony held in the apex court.

With the swearing-in of Justice Manmohan, the working strength of the apex court has risen to 33 against the sanctioned 34 judges, including the CJI.

The Supreme Court collegium had on November 28 recommended the elevation of Justice Manmohan to the top court.

