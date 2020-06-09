India News | Class 9 Student Allegedly Commits Suicide in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], June 9 (ANI): A teenager has allegedly committed suicide at his home in Kota on Monday.

"A class IX student committed suicide at his home in Kota on Sunday. During preliminary investigation, it has surfaced that he used to play mobile games and 2 days back had downloaded PUBG," said Hansraj Meena, Circle Inspector (CI), Railway Colony Police Station.

Also Read | Nokia 5310 Feature Phone Likely To Be Launched In India Soon; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Further probe is underway, he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)