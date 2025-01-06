New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday alleged a 'voters scam' in the New Delhi constituency from where AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is contesting the upcoming assembly elections.

While addressing a press conference, Atishi claimed that in the past few days, 10 percent of new voters had been added to the New Delhi constituency electoral roll, and 5.5 per cent of voters had been deleted.

Also Read | HMPV Virus Detected in Tamil Nadu: 2 Children Test Positive for Human Metapneumovirus in Chennai.

“In the New Delhi Assembly constituency, which has approximately one lakh voters, between December 15 and January 2, applications for adding 10,500 new voters were submitted. Adding 10,000 new voters in a constituency with one lakh voters could completely alter the election outcome,” she said.

Atishi said that between November 29 and January 2, 6,167 applications for voter deletions were submitted. The 6,167 voter deletions amount to 5.77 per cent of the total votes in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Also Read | HMPV Virus Scare: No Patient Infected With Human Metapneumovirus in Mumbai, Says BMC; Urges Citizens To Take Precautions.

"Adding 10 per cent and removing 5.77 percent of votes is a deliberate attempt to alter election outcomes significantly," she said while claiming that out of the 6,167 voter deletion applications, 4,283 were filed by just 84 people.

"When the Election Commission summoned these 84 objectors for a hearing, the scam was exposed. The objectors denied filing any applications," she claimed.

The CM also questioned the role of the election commission in the matter and said that the commission's role is 'suspicious' in this as they have not investigated the matter.

"I have written a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner regarding this scam in the New Delhi assembly and have asked for time to address our concerns," she said.

Responding to the AAP accusations, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that "Team Kejriwal must understand that the civil society of Delhi wants to make Delhi free of fake and fraudulent voters. Any political party opposing the removal of fake votes will be ousted by the people of Delhi."

"Delhiites are actively working to remove fake, fraudulent, shifted, and deceased votes, and many social organisations are focusing on removing the votes of Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslims," he added.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said in a post on X, “Large-scale fraud is taking place in voter additions and deletions in the New Delhi assembly. Delhi CM Atishi has written a letter to CEC presenting evidence and seeking time to meet.”

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders and Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh were also present at the press conference, who echoed similar claims.

Sanjay Singh claimed that an application was filed to delete the name of his wife, Anita Singh, from the electoral roll.

A delegation of AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal met the Election Commission on December 11 to address allegations of mass voter deletions ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

The alleged voter deletions have become a contentious issue as the Delhi Assembly elections, slated for February, draw near with AAP aiming for a third consecutive term after winning 62 out of 70 seats in the last elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)