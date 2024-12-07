Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], 7 December (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Supreme Court Justice Surya Kant inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various projects aimed at further strengthening the state's judiciary infrastructure at the Gujarat High Court, as per a release.

Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court Sunita Agarwal and Law Minister Rushikesh Patel were also present on this occasion. Chief Minister Patel affirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dedicated to ensuring that the judiciary has a strong infrastructure, modern buildings, and advanced technology.

To bring this vision to life, the inauguration and foundation-laying of projects worth Rs 133 crores were completed at the Gujarat High Court today. The Chief Minister reflected on the journey of the Gujarat High Court, which began at Akashvani Bhavan in Navrangpura when Gujarat became a separate state in 1960.

He also highlighted the progress made with the addition of modern facilities, culminating in the state-of-the-art Gujarat High Court building in Sola. The CM further emphasised the state government's ongoing commitment to providing judges and court staff with the best facilities, including new buildings and residences associated with the courts.

According to the official release, the Chief Minister further mentioned that by making the Principal Civil Judge's court operational at every taluka headquarters across the state, we are advancing PM Modi's vision for infrastructure development.

Further emphasising the significance of good governance and democracy, the Chief Minister stated that law and order, along with the judicial system, play a vital role in the development and effective governance of any nation or state.

He pointed out that the judiciary, executive, and legislature are the foundational pillars of democracy and good governance, and proper coordination between these three systems is essential for the continued progress of good governance and democracy.

On this occasion CM Patel highlighted that providing swift justice is crucial for people to get the first-hand experience of good governance. To support this, the state government is committed to allocating resources based on the judiciary's and the High Court's needs.

The Chief Minister also noted that the state government has significantly increased the financial allocation in the Law Department's budget. The allocation for 2021-22 was Rs 1698 crore, which has been raised to Rs 2586 crore for 2024-25, a release said.

He said that this increase demonstrates the government's dedication to improving the judiciary's efficiency, infrastructure, and digitalisation and strengthening its manpower.

The Chief Minister further mentioned that the Prime Minister has made digital infrastructure a priority to ensure transparent, efficient, and good governance. In this regard, the Gujarat High Court has set a benchmark. Gujarat has become the first state to broadcast live court proceedings on YouTube. The state judiciary has also adopted virtual courts, digital portals, and paperless e-filing.

The CM emphasised that the various projects inaugurated and foundation stones laid today will significantly accelerate the justice system.

Supreme Court Justice Surya Kant, addressing the occasion, mentioned that the judicial system plays a vital role in the development of any nation. A strong judiciary is an essential pillar of nation-building while adding that in today's era, advanced judicial infrastructure and effective use of technology are crucial. The Gujarat High Court is at the forefront of implementing both.

He further remarked that the projects that were inaugurated and had their foundation stone laid today are a testament to Gujarat's rapid digitisation of the judiciary through cutting-edge infrastructure and technology. He conveyed his happiness with the state government's commitment to fulfilling the High Court's requirements.

On this occasion, Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court, Sunita Agarwal, stated that adequate infrastructure is vital for expediting and simplifying the judicial process. She praised the state government's proactive approach, which has facilitated the foundation stone laying of several new buildings and projects today. She also acknowledged the government's rapid and substantial support in improving health facilities for judicial employees. Moreover, technological innovations like the digital hearing platform for family court proceedings and the e-filing system for negotiable instrument cases will play a crucial role in accelerating the judicial process.

The eGujHC vision document is set to help develop a paperless ecosystem, with these transformations promising to be revolutionary in the future, as per a release.

Gujarat High Court Justice Biren Vaishnav, while sharing details about the projects inaugurated, praised the unwavering commitment of the state government and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in providing full cooperation to strengthen the judicial infrastructure. As a result, Gujarat's legal facilities and judicial infrastructure are earning nationwide recognition.

On this occasion, Gujarat High Court Judges Justice A.Y. Kogje and Justice A.S. Supehia, Advocate General Kamal Trivedi, Gujarat High Court Advocates Association President Brijesh Trivedi, former Chief Justices of High Courts from various states, Gujarat High Court judges, officers, officials, employees, and members of the Bar Council were present in large numbers. (ANI)

