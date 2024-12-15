Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 15 (ANI): The Savani family of Surat, Gujarat continued their tradition of organising their annual 'Piyariyu' wedding ceremony for 111 daughters who lost their fathers.

The event was held at the PP Savani Chaitanya Vidya Sankul, Abrama. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed the sacred ritual of Kanyadaan and extended blessings to the brides as they embarked on their marital journey, according to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office.

"Since 2011, this wedding Ceremony has remained a shining example of selfless service," the statement read.

Traditional melodies of dhol, shehnai, and wedding songs created a festive yet emotional atmosphere as the brides bid farewell (Vidai) to their foster families.

CM Patel praised Maheshbhai Savani's selfless dedication, stating, "By taking on the responsibilities of a father, Maheshbhai has become the foster father of 5,274 daughters this year."

He highlighted the family's remarkable tradition of social service, which has continued since 2011, ensuring these daughters never feel the absence of a father, even after their marriage.

The CM remarked that earning and sharing wealth with others exemplifies true culture, and the Savani family has set an inspiring example of this value. He added that this act reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat."

In a symbolic effort to combine social and environmental service, 50,000 Tulsi saplings were distributed during the ceremony, reinforcing the Savani family's commitment to environmental conservation, the statement added.

Maheshbhai Savani expressed his heartfelt responsibility toward these daughters, stating, "What began with the marriage of two daughters has grown into a wedding festival where every traditional ritual is celebrated as in a family wedding."

He emphasised that his commitment goes beyond Kanyadaan, with financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per month provided to daughters who lose their husbands, read the statement.

The official statement also mentioned the Golden Book of Records awarding three records for this event.

Notably, the Golden Book of Records acknowledged the event with three records: the distribution of 50,000 Tulsi saplings, a 370-foot-long wedding arch, and the marriages of 5,274 daughters across multiple phases at a single venue.

Golden Book of Records Certificates were awarded during the ceremony. Guests were given Tulsi saplings and placards promoting environmental and organ donation awareness.

As the brides departed, the Vidai ceremony became an emotional moment for the daughters, their foster father Maheshbhai, and all those present.

"The farewell ceremony became an emotional highlight of the wedding as 111 daughters embraced their foster father, Maheshbhai Savani, before departing for their new homes. The poignant moment, accompanied by heartfelt farewell songs, moved everyone present, leaving a lasting impression of love, compassion, and unity," the statement added.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of renowned Ram Katha narrator Pujya Morari Bapu, Forest and Environment Minister Mulubhai Bera, Minister of State for Education Prafulbhai Pansheriya, Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghavi, Deputy Chief Whip Kaushikbhai Vekariya, and other dignitaries. (ANI)

