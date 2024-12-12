Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 12 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Thursday that Uttarakhand is striving to become the first state in India to implement a dedicated Yoga Policy. He emphasised that the policy will play a crucial role in integrating Ayurveda and Yoga into the healthcare sector.

Addressing the 10th Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo 2024 at Parade Ground, CM Dhami expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a proud moment for Uttarakhand to host the event. He highlighted the participation of delegates from 50 countries and over 3,000 experts, underscoring the global recognition of Ayurveda.

With more than 250 stalls, the expo showcases Ayurveda's growing validation worldwide. The Chief Minister also noted that the conference would foster new opportunities while facilitating mutual knowledge sharing and research in the field of Ayurveda.

CM Dhami highlighted the state government's ongoing efforts to promote AYUSH and Ayurveda under the guidance of PM Modi. He informed that 300 Ayushma Arogya Centers are currently operational, providing healthcare based on AYUSH principles.

Additionally, over 70 specialists are offering AYUSH consultations through the e-Sanjivani portal. Work is also underway in every district to establish AYUSH hospitals with 50-bed and 10-bed capacities. Furthermore, the state government is striving to develop one model AYUSH village in each district to boost the cultivation and production of Ayurvedic herbs.

The Chief Minister stated that the Uttarakhand government has implemented the Uttarakhand AYUSH Policy to promote wellness, education, research, and the production of medicinal plants. He further announced that, in the coming years, the state is committed to launching AYUSH teleconsultation services and establishing 50 new yoga and wellness centres.

Dhami announced that the state government has urged the AYUSH Ministry to establish an All India Institute of Ayurveda in Uttarakhand, which would serve as a landmark institution for Ayurveda education and research.

Addressing the specialists, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of promoting herbs by their English names alongside Hindi nomenclature to enhance their global market reach. Citing an example, he noted that while the herb "Kilmora" is well-known in Uttarakhand's hills, few recognize its English name, "Berryberries," which is widely used internationally to produce medicines. Promoting such names in English, he said, is crucial for elevating local herbs to the global stage.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Uttarakhand, known as Devbhoomi, has been a treasure trove of Ayurvedic knowledge and medicinal resources since ancient times. He highlighted the state's significant contribution to establishing medicinal herbs as a cornerstone of Ayurvedic healthcare.

He described Ayurveda as a unique clinical system that has promoted human wellness for centuries, focusing not just on treating ailments but on preventing diseases through a holistic approach to lifestyle.

CM also acknowledged the pivotal role of the National AYUSH Mission and the Nature Testing Campaign, initiatives by the Central Government, in fostering wellness and health across both rural and urban areas.

Union Minister of State for Ayurveda (Independent Charge), Pratap Rao Jadhav, stated that under the leadership of PM Modi, AYUSH production has increased eightfold in the past decade. He highlighted that India now exports AYUSH and herbal products to 150 countries worldwide.

Furthermore, Shri Jadhav noted that Ayurveda has embraced cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to advance its practices.

He pointed out that while Ayurvedic treatment is widely preferred in India, particularly in rural areas, allopathic consultations are often prescribed due to the limited availability of Ayurvedic medicines and the lack of comprehensive access to a full range of remedies in one place.

To address this, the central government is working to establish AYUSH Medicine Centers at the district, tehsil, and village levels to ensure all Ayurvedic medicines are available under one roof.

The first such centre has been set up at the All India Ayurveda Institute in Delhi. Once these centres are established nationwide, AYUSH doctors will be able to prescribe medicines more easily. Jadhav expressed confidence that the World Ayurveda Congress will serve as a convergence of new ideas, ancient traditions, and innovations.

The Minister also mentioned that thousands of attendees will visit the stalls during the four-day conference, which will provide a platform for commercial opportunities. To further promote Ayurveda, the central government launched the Nature Testing Campaign nationwide, inaugurated by the Prime Minister on October 29.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the AYUSH Ministry, Government of India, stated that by hosting the World Ayurveda Congress, the AYUSH system not only gains global recognition but also benefits the ancillary sectors. He further noted that organizing the conference in Uttarakhand was particularly fitting, as the region is home to many of the herbs mentioned in ancient Ayurvedic scriptures.

Chief Secretary Radha Raturi read out the message from PM Modi. (ANI)

