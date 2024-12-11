Mandya (Karnataka) [India], December 11 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday paid his last respects to former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 92.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy also paid his respects to the former Chief Minister at his native place in Mandya.

The Karnataka government has declared three days of mourning following his demise.

According to an official notice, "His last rites will be performed with full state honours. No functions or celebrations will be held during the mourning period from December 10 to December 12."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his condolences on the passing of the former Chief Minister and External Affairs Minister.

Taking to social media platform X, Modi wrote: "SM Krishna was a remarkable leader, admired by people from all walks of life. He always worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others. He is fondly remembered for his tenure as Karnataka's Chief Minister, particularly for his focus on infrastructural development. SM Krishna was also a prolific reader and thinker."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his shock at the loss and said that the state would always remain indebted to Krishna for his contributions to the growth of the IT and BT sectors.

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah wrote, "I am shocked by the death of former Chief Minister SM Krishna. Krishna's service as a State and Union Minister and Chief Minister is unparalleled. Karnataka will always be indebted to him for his contribution to the growth of the IT-BT sector, especially during his tenure as Chief Minister."

Krishna, 92, served as Karnataka's Chief Minister from October 11, 1999, to May 28, 2004. He was also the External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2012 and served as the Governor of Maharashtra.

In March 2017, Krishna joined the BJP, ending nearly 50 years of association with the Congress. He retired from active politics last year. (ANI)

