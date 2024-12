Jaipur, Dec 12 (PTI) Rajasthan continued to reel under intense cold conditions, with Fatehpur town in Sikar district recording the lowest night temperature at 0.1 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT department.

The mercury dipped to 1 degrees Celsius in Sikar city, while Churu and Karauli recorded minimum temperatures of 2.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi To Meet Hathras Rape Victim's Family Today; Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Says Congress Leader 'Provoking People'.

The night temperature was recorded at 2.6 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 3 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 5.1 degrees Celsius in Dabok (Udaipur), 5.9 degrees Celsius in Ajmer and Bhilwara, 6.6 degrees Celsius in Vanasthali (Tonk), 6.8 degrees Celsius in Jaipur, 7.8 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, and 10.9 degrees Celsius in Barmer.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast similar cold conditions, with the possibility of severe cold waves in some areas over the next 24 hours.

Also Read | West Bengal: Intelligence Agencies on High Alert in State Over 'Outsiders' Hiring Rooms Near Bangladesh Border.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)