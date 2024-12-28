Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh), December 28 (ANI): The cold weather has gripped North Indian hill town Dharamshala. It is also raining here in small intervals and the dense fog has covered Dhauladhar mountains.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded between 0 and 1 degree Celsius in Naddi, Dharamkot, Bhagsunag, McLeodganj, and other upper parts of Dharamshala.

Meanwhile, the daytime temperature in the region reached around 4 to 5 degrees Celsius. The Dhauladhar mountains received fresh snowfall, and tourists are eagerly awaiting more snow in the region.

Shrey, a tourist told ANI, "It is very cold here and we are hoping to see snowfall. It is really cold and chilly as our hands and feet are frozen. We are wearing multiple layers of clothes and we have yet to trek to Dharamkot. There is little slippery due to rain and since we don't have a heater in the hotel room so it's more getting more difficult but when we find some fire around here it's a relief for us."

Siddharth, a tourist said, "It is too cold here. As a tourist, we come to roam around but usually we cannot move out due to such cold conditions here. However, we are waiting for snow, people will enjoy more. We come here with proper winter wears but those who don't have an idea about this cold would face troubles."

Shimla and the upper regions of Himachal Pradesh have been grappling with relentless heavy rainfall and snowfall over the past 24 hours, leading to landslides and significant disruptions in daily life. The continuous downpour has melted the snow in Shimla and surrounding areas, further dropping temperatures and creating a bone-chilling cold.

The harsh weather conditions are not only affecting residents but also those who rely on daily wage work for their livelihood. (ANI)

