New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): A complaint was filed against AAP leader and Delhi chief minister Atishi for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct by using a government vehicle for political purpose.

Police said that a complaint was received regarding a violation of MCC. The FIR was registered at the Govindpuri police station in southeast Delhi following a complaint submitted by the returning officer of the Kalkaji assembly constituency, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the FIR, the District Election Officer, South-East Delhi, received a complaint on January 8, 2025, alleging that Delhi Chief Minister Atishi used a government vehicle in her political campaign, which is prohibited under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during election periods.

The complaint specifically mentioned the vehicle, which belongs to the Public Works Department (PWD) under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), being used for political purposes.

According to the letter from the General Administration Department (GAD), GNCTD, dated January 7, 2025, the use of government vehicles for campaigning or election-related activities is strictly prohibited during elections. The letter also stated that such actions would invite legal consequences under section 223 of the BNS.

Following the complaint, an order was issued by the Returning Officer, instructing the local police station, PS Govindpuri, to register a case against Sanjay Kumar, the Executive Engineer responsible for the misuse of the vehicle.

The FIR was registered under section 223(a) of the BNS, and the investigation was assigned to SI Sumit of PS Govindpuri.

In a response to the complaint filed against her for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by using a government vehicle for political purposes, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi raised questions about the Election Commission's impartiality.

Atishi pointed out that BJP leader Parvesh Verma was seen distributing Rs 1100 during a recent event, which he later claimed was part of a health camp and distribution of spectacles. She further accused Verma of distributing bedsheets with his name on them, suggesting that these actions violated the MCC.

Despite these actions, Atishi claimed, the Election Commission had failed to take action against Verma, sparking doubts about the fairness of the commission's decisions.

Delhi CM and AAP leader Atishi told the media, "The whole country saw how Parvesh Verma was distributing Rs 1100. Later, Parvesh Verma himself tweeted that he was holding a health camp and distribution specs. After that, he distributed bedsheets with his name on them. But the Election Commission doesn't see any MCC violation in this. The question arises - who is the Police with? Is there pressure on EC officials? We hope the commitment of a free and fair election given by EC will be implemented on the ground."

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate from Kalkaji Assembly seat Atishi filed her nomination for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Polls, scheduled on February 5.

The AAP filed her nomination at the District Election Office.

Atishi is in the electoral fray against the BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba for the Kalkaji seat.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, Atishi contested from the Kalkaji seat and defeated the BJP candidate Dharambir Singh by a vote margin of more than 10 per cent.

At 43, Atishi became the third woman Chief Minister of Delhi, following in the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

On September 17, 2024, Kejriwal tendered his resignation as Chief Minister to Delhi LG VK Saxena, following which Atishi staked claimed to form the new government days after the AAP chief was released on bail from Tihar jail in the excise policy case.

Kejriwal said that he would return to the post only if he gets a renewed mandate and a "certificate of honesty" from the people of Delhi in the assembly polls likely to be held in February 2025.

Atishi took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on September 22 after she was named successor to the post by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)

