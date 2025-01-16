New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Congress Wednesday released a list of five candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, taking the total number of nominees declared so far to 68.

The party fielded Surender Kumar from Bawana (SC), Sumesh Gupta from Rohini, Rahul Dhanak from Karol Bagh (SC), Virender Bidhuri from Tughlakabad and Arjun Bhadana from Badarpur.

With this list, the Congress has declared 68 candidates for the elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

On Tuesday, the party released a list of 15 candidates, fielding former Union minister Krishna Tirath from Patel Nagar and councillor Ariba Khan from Okhla.

Earlier this month, the Congress released a single-name list, fielding Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba from Kalkaji to take on Chief Minister Atishi. On December 24, the party released its second list of 26 candidates.

It had released its first list of 21 candidates earlier in December, fielding ex-MP Sandeep Dikshit from New Delhi, setting up a contest between him and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Voting for Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 5 and the counting is on February 8.

