New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Congress is preparing for the Delhi assembly polls expected early next year and has appointed Priyavrat Singh as "war room" Chairman for the polls.

The appointment was approved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress,which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two polls. The party does not have an MLA in the assembly at present.

BJP and AAP have also started their preparations for Delhi assembly polls.

Congress party has announced that it will hold its Working Committee meeting on November 29 following its poor performance in the recently concluded Maharashtra and Haryana elections. (ANI)

