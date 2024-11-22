New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has deputed All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers for Jharkhand and Maharashtra to oversee the post-election scenario there.

According to a press release issued by the AICC, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Dr G Parameshwara are the observers for Maharashtra. While Tariq Anwar, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Krishna Allavuru are the AICC observers for Jharkhand.

The counting for the assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand will be on Saturday, November 23.

In Maharashtra, the BJP is in alliance with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar-led and Nationalist Congress Party, called the Mahayuti.

The Mahayuti is facing a tough battle against the opposition Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA), comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SCP). One needs to secure atleast 145 seats to secure a majority in the 288-seat assembly.

In the 81-seat assembly of Jharkhand, the BJP seeks to defeat the ruling JMM party.

For this assembly election, the BJP is in alliance with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). While the JMM-led alliance consists of Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).

The ruling Mahayuti is poised to retain power in Maharashtra and the NDA also has an edge to form government in Jharkhand, exit polls predicted on Wednesday after the polling concluded in the two states.

Most exit polls also predicted that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would put up a strong show in polls but is unlikely to cross the majority mark in the 288-member assembly.

According to the P-MARQ exit poll, the Mahayuti alliance would win 137-157 seats whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi would get 126-147 seats and others 2-8 seats.

Chanakya Strategies projected that Mahayuti will win 152-150 seats, MVA 130-138 seats, and others 6-8 seats.

In Jharkhand, exit polls suggested the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) might replace the JMM-led alliance. The elections, held in two phases for 81 assembly seats, indicated a strong showing for the BJP-led alliance.

According to Chanakya Strategies, the NDA is expected to win 45-50 seats, the JMM-led alliance 35-38 seats, and others 3-5 seats. Peoples Pulse exit poll predicted 44-53 seats for the NDA, 25-37 for the JMM-led alliance, and 5-9 seats for others. (ANI)

