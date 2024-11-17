Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Saturday rejected any speculation about instability in the state government and said it remains committed to the welfare of people.

He accused BJP of trying to destabilize the government and said its moves will yield no success.

"The BJP can keep trying, but their efforts to destabilize the government will not succeed. The government remains stable and committed to the welfare of the people," he said.

Agnihotri said the state government has moved Supreme Court over the Himachal High Court decision concerning appointment of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries.

"If legal measures are required, we will take them. If political actions are needed, we will implement those as well. Our government is strong, and there is no threat to its stability," he said.

"From day one, the BJP has been trying to disrupt the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh. They cannot accept that the people have given us a mandate to govern. Elections were held, and we won convincingly. Despite their efforts, we have stabilized our government. They are rushing to find any opportunity to disrupt our work. However, we will respond to them politically and ensure our government remains focused on development and governance," he added.

Agnihotri expressed confidence in the Congress government's ability to navigate both legal and political challenges while continuing to deliver on its commitments to the people of Himachal Pradesh. He also took a swipe at BJP leader Harsh Mahajan for their political strategies.

"BJP leaders like Harsh Mahajan are planning their political moves and we will plan ours. Let me make it clear, the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is not under threat. It is stable and will continue to deliver for the people. The people of Himachal Pradesh have placed their trust in us, and we will not let them down," Agnihotri added. (ANI)

